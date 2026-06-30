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LeasingEast MidlandsInvestmentLogisticsUK & Ireland

J&T Express lands debut UK warehouse

30 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

International delivery and logistics firm takes 119,000 sq ft shed at Marq Logistics' Magna Park South scheme in Leicestershire

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