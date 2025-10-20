Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentOfficeResidentialRetail

JTRE inks €380m loan for Bratislava mixed-use asset

20 Oct 2025 | 15:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Financing is one of the largest in Central Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

Newgate on partner hunt for €275m Polish retail park platform 

2 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Akropolis secures €110m loan for Lithuanian takeover  

23 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

ZFP fund acquires Bratislava mall

11 Sep 2025
Read
Building, Office Building, Car

Madison and Cavatina secure €61m Warsaw office refi

2 Sep 2025
Read