Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OccupierHotels & LeisureLondonOfficePoliticsUK & Ireland

Judge orders landlord to return insurance commission payments to tenant

3 Jun 2025 | 07:36 | London | by May Agaran

Trocadero Centre tenant Picturehouse said it should not be liable for portion of insurance payments which covered commissions to landlord Criterion Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Criterion Capital buys City office for hotel development pipeline

27 May 2025
Read

Green light for Criterion’s Camberwell Magistrates’ Court overhaul

16 Apr 2025
Read

Criterion Capital loses appeal to convert Passport Office

9 Dec 2024
Read

Dalston shopping centre plans put to council after 12 years

2 Apr 2025
Read