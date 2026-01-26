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OfficeESGEast of EnglandFinancingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Just Group completes £111m refinancing for office trio

26 Jan 2026 | 07:29 | London | by May Agaran

Loan secured against Arada London's Hertfordshire and London properties

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