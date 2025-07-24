Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationEast of EnglandFinanceResidentialUK & Ireland

Just Group lends £47m for Cambridge student scheme

24 Jul 2025 | 13:55 | London | by May Agaran

Debt investment was originated by Macquarie Asset Management with a term of 45 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

SAV Group adds to student portfolio with Notting Hill deal

15 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Maslow and Fusion on agreeing £500m student mega-loan

8 Jul 2025
Read

Southern European student platform closes €420m refinancing

19 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Delancey agrees £25m loan for Acton student-led scheme

9 Jun 2025
Read