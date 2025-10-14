Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Just one in 28 London residential permissions "hit viability sweet spot"

14 Oct 2025 | 06:00 | London | by Alexander Peace

Development pipeline continues to dwindle in the capital, according to Molior

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Construction

Will cuts to London’s affordable housing requirements be enough?

9 Oct 2025
Read

Labour's leadership presents united front, but party roots call for radical reform

1 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Construction

GLA mulls lowering affordable housing target to boost housebuilding

29 Sep 2025
Read
Photography, Clothing, Coat

Government picks three sites to lead new towns drive

29 Sep 2025
Read