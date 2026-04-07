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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandTechnology

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into offices…

7 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

AI threatens nascent office recovery – and could widen gap between the best and the rest

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