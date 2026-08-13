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Co-livingDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

JV partners explore exit options for €50m+ Dublin co-living project

13 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Scheme at Hill Street due to reach completion this month, with Knight Frank advising on strategic review

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