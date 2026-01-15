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ResidentialContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenCorporateDevelopment

K-Fast forms Swedish resi development joint venture

15 Jan 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Partnership with ByggVesta to start with two projects providing 500 apartments

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