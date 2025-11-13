Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life sciencesAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Kadans kickstarts £100m Plus Ultra Manchester project

13 Nov 2025 | 07:54 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme slated for completion in Q1 2028

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Council acquires 30% stake in 2m sq ft Mix Manchester project

30 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Kadans on the Golden Triangle, Trump and Europe's first vertical life sciences campus

29 May 2025
Read

Big names circle prime Manchester development opportunity

1 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

KKR buys £100m Manchester BTR project

15 Apr 2025
Read