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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentLeasing

Kajima confirms €200m Mercedes logistics hub deal

23 Mar 2026 | 12:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture with US investor to own and manage logistics facility in Bischweier, western Germany

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