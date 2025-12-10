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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Kajima offloads 33,000 sq m Polish logistics park

10 Dec 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Accolade and Conseq are the buyers

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