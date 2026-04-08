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PeopleUK & IrelandResidentialCorporateInvestmentRegeneration

Kajima Partnerships appoints investment director

8 Apr 2026 | 15:20 | London | by May Agaran

Chris Jones has more than 20 years of experience

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