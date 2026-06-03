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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentLogisticsLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Kajima Properties Europe hires senior development manager

3 Jun 2026 | 14:23 | London | by May Agaran

Ian Patillo joins from Landsec

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