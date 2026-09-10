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OfficeDevelopmentESGLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Kajima secures approval for 31,000 sq ft Soho office retrofit

10 Sep 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm's European arm will upgrade the asset to modern standards

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