KanAm buys €30m Paris office

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10 Sep 2026 | 11:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Property formerly served as Pichet's headquarters
Aviva Investors plans doubling of historic City office
RE:UK calls for tax cuts to jump-start stalled £950bn property sector
Investors circle MoD’s £130m drone facility
Cluttons adds partners to healthcare and senior living team
Howard de Walden portfolio valuation passes £4.5bn
Downing hires George Cotterell to lead commercial real estate lending push
Orega management takes over in private equity-backed buyout
Atelier provides £20m loan for Westward Ho! development
Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner