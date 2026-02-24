NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

KanAm names head of capital markets and business development

24 Feb 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Raphael Schöttler takes up new role at German firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Cresco hires Tishman director to co-head development arm

3 Sep 2026
Read

Office refurbishments in the regions: what’s changed?

3 Sep 2026
Read
Franck Genet, Credit Agricole CIB

Q+A: Crédit Agricole CIB’s head of real estate: “Any good project will get financing”

3 Sep 2026
Read