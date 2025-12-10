NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

KanAm switches buyer for Eversheds’ £130m City HQ

10 Dec 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

New deal agreed after sale to Nuveen fell away

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Japanese investor seeks buyer for £45m City office

25 Sep 2026
Read

Jane Street Capital confirms London HQ move

24 Sep 2026
Read

Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower

14 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Hines offloads €130m Italian logistics portfolio

7 Sep 2026
Read