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27 Nov 2026 | 13:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
New business centre spans 7,150 sq m
Half share of £2.4bn Westfield London up for grabs
BGO ties up Bishopsgate sale
Former Swiss Finance & Property duo launch UK bridging firm
Knight Frank’s Julian Evans completes global marathon challenge in £1m charity bid
Crest Nicholson chair to leave as debt deadline looms
Senior renter demand set to double by 2050
Goldman hires Principal exec as head of EMEA capital formation
Hub wins planning for Romford town centre regeneration
Bridge parts ways with EMEA capital raising head
Prolific buyer swoops for Spelthorne’s sole shopping centre
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs lift the lid on the firm’s strategy
US private equity firm zeros in on £400m+ Citypoint
Korean pension fund explores refinancing options for £1bn+ City trophy
Investors look to property safe haven as fears of tech bust mount
Half share of £2.4bn Westfield London up for grabs
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Saba Capital builds stakes in three more UK-listed propcos
Google moves to buy its London HQ