Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental Europe

Keller Williams enters Hungary 

18 Sep 2025 | 15:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Akos Megyeri leads new franchise 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Keller Williams expands German broker network

28 May 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, City

Numa Group enters Hungary with Budapest hotel project

4 Feb 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Accor's Yazbeck - "Hotel conversions have tripled in recent years"

12 Aug 2024
Read

Keller Williams to open first market centres in Germany

16 Feb 2023
Read