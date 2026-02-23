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FinancingDevelopmentESGInvestmentResidentialScotlandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Kelvin clinches £19m backing for Glasgow student scheme

23 Feb 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding will support construction of firm's first student scheme in Glasgow

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