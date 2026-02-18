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Kennedy Wilson agrees $1.7bn take-private deal

18 Feb 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Buyout offer led by a consortium which already owns 31% of the Beverly Hills-based firm

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