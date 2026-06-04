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Kennedy Wilson doubles down in Ireland with €2bn APG resi joint venture

4 Jun 2026 | 08:11 | London | by May Agaran

Global real estate investor to acquire minority stakes in several of APG’s Irish schemes

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