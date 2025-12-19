NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Kennedy Wilson secures £500m debt deal with Goldman

19 Dec 2025 | 08:03 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Facility will fund growing single family joint venture with CPP Investments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

PSP picks new manager for £400m UK logistics mandate after Bridge exit

6 Oct 2026
Read

Quantum clinches £500m Goldman Sachs debt facility

2 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Urban

Norges lands €220m Irish deal as it ramps up living investments

1 Oct 2026
Read

PHP on track with joint venture deals

1 Oct 2026
Read