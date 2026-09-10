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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Keyland puts £28m Rotherham logistics development up for sale

10 Sep 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

GV&Co appointed to sell brownfield plot with consent for 333,000 sq ft of accommodation

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