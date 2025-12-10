NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

KGAL acquires Novartis headquarters in Nuremberg

10 Dec 2025 | 07:34 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Seller of the Güterwerk office is Aurelis Real Estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

KGAL appoints chief financial officer

2 Dec 2025
Read

KGAL inks lease for Munich's Aviva office

15 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Person

Aurelis to develop north German light industrial scheme

13 Jun 2025
Read
Text, Alphabet, Symbol

P3 plans 61,000 sq m warehouse near Nuremberg

11 Nov 2025
Read