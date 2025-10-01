Green Street News - Homepage
Kier Property secures first occupier at Birmingham office

1 Oct 2025 | 14:27 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs takes 22,000 sq ft at 19 Cornwall Street

