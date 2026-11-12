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ResidentialUK & IrelandWest MidlandsOfficeInvestment

Kier Property wins approval for Birmingham resi project

12 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 520 homes planned at The Arena

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