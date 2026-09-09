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PeopleCorporateTechnologyUK & Ireland

King joins Tidebridge as demand builds for bespoke technology

9 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Former consultant becomes commercial director of recently launched firm

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