Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentFinanceGlobalInvestmentItalyLondonUK & Ireland

King Street backs expansion of historic luxury hotels group 

16 Jun 2025 | 13:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, David Hatcher

Special situations investor provides €190m financing with Beach Point 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

H10 Hotels acquires luxury Paris asset

4 Jun 2025
Read

Global Hospitality Investment Group steps into Italy with €96m luxury hotel refi

2 Jun 2025
Read

King Street recruits Brookfield managing director

27 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

€120m European hotel portfolio hits the market

20 May 2025
Read