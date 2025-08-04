Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDistressUK & Ireland

King Street grows European team with senior hires

4 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

New London-based appointment joins former Brookfield and Starwood execs

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Greykite hires vice presidents to bolster pan-European expansion

28 Jul 2025
Read

Cushman hires DekaBank UK boss

10 Jul 2025
Read
Computer, Electronics, Hardware

Panattoni moves into data centre development with senior hires

10 Jul 2025
Read

King's Cross Group bolsters board and takes on asset management responsibilities

10 Jul 2025
Read