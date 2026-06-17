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ResidentialDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentIrelandRetailUK & Ireland

King Street JV launches €40m Dublin development site sale

17 Jun 2026 | 07:31 | London | by May Agaran

Land can accommodate a mixed-use scheme of 600 homes and 323,000 sq ft of retail and leisure

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