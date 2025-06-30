Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

King Street raises close to $1bn for European special situations fund

30 Jun 2025 | 15:17 | London | by Angelo Castillo

ESS II vehicle reaches hard cap

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

King Street backs expansion of historic luxury hotels group 

16 Jun 2025
Read
City, Person, Flag

King Street launches Europe special situations fund with €400m project

23 Oct 2024
Read

Special situations investor unlocks €400m Signa crown jewel

26 Mar 2024
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

King Street promotes Paul Brennan to partner

25 Jan 2024
Read