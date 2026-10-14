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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeResidentialRetailStudent AccommodationFinancing

King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance

14 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Quartet of lenders step up to back latest phase of renowned estate’s evolution

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