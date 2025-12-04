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RegenerationAlternativesHealthcareInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

King's Cross Group acquires St Pancras Hospital

4 Dec 2025 | 16:13 | London | by May Agaran

Deal forms part of renewed partnership with the North London Foundation Trust (NLFT)

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