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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

King's Cross Group buys £20m London hotel

13 May 2026 | 14:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Great Northern Hotel will continue to be operated by Kaya Hotels UK

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