King's Cross Group to overhaul plans for St Pancras hospital site

ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanning
16 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Maccreanor Lavington and AHMM brought in to work on project
P3 names asset management head
Stanhope hires Savills investment specialist
£100m Edinburgh hotel development opportunity in play
Engineering giant inks deal for Essex industrial asset
CPP eyes increased national activity as firm rebrands
Bell Hammer launches £300m income-to-development vehicle
London Fire Brigade control centre in play as part of £55m double sale
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform
Approval for £210m Oxfordshire innovation campus
Knight Frank hires BT director as head of group strategy
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs