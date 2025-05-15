Advanced Search

LondonAlternativesOfficeUK & Ireland

King's Cross music studio campus primed for £92m sale

15 May 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Development made famous by Mark Ronson, Liam Gallagher and the Prodigy offered to investors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

Q+A: Mitsui Fudosan’s UK head on £1.1bn British Library project, new sectors and the rise of Japanese investment

13 May 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: yet more evidence of the holes in the EPC regime

8 May 2025
Read
Clothing, Coat, Adult

John Forrester appointed as Related Argent chairman

23 Apr 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Related Argent names build-to-rent operations director

3 Apr 2025
Read