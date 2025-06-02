Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset

2 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Asian buyer picks up 1 St James's Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GPE confirms 62,500 sq ft Duke Street prelet to CD&R

14 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Corner

JP Morgan Asset Management drafted in for BP HQ overhaul

23 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ares extends acquisitive run with £100m West End purchase

15 Apr 2025
Read

Crown goes solo on "transformational" £500m+ West End project

24 Feb 2025
Read