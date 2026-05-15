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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Kingsbridge snares pair of South East logistics sites

15 May 2026 | 07:29 | London | by May Agaran

Consented schemes in Surrey and Berkshire will have a combined £50m gross development value

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