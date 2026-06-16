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Student AccommodationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Kingston student block floated for £50m+ sale

16 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Asset is 91% let for upcoming academic year

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