Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRetail

Kingstone buys €20m Munich office

30 Jun 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The property, built in 1973, offers 3,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Energy supplier rents 16,000 sq m in €500m Munich development

4 Oct 2024
Read

Pharma billionaires invest €125m in Munich development

7 Sep 2023
Read

Becken confirms purchase of Munich office for upgrade

23 Jan 2023
Read

Hamburg developer in talks for €80m Allianz office in Munich

20 Oct 2022
Read