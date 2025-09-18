Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporatePolandResidential

Kingstone strengthens senior Polish team

18 Sep 2025 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Pawel Sobolewski takes additional role as Magdalena Ruta joins the firm 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Semih Bayar Eren

Greycoat appoints former Ivanhoé Cambridge executive

17 Sep 2025
Read
Vehicle, Vessel, Watercraft

Korean pension fund takes minority stake in Areim 

17 Sep 2025
Read

PineBridge Benson Elliot names real estate vice president 

16 Sep 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Trio of executives leave Ehret+Klein

16 Sep 2025
Read