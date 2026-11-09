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PeopleUK & IrelandOfficeLeasing

Kinney Green adds partner to City leasing team

9 Nov 2026 | 15:34 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

James Strevens joins from BNP Paribas Real Estate

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