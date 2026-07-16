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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Kinrise adds Bloomsbury asset to office portfolio

16 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

3-5 Bedford Row was sold vacant following a major upgrade

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