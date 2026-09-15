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OfficeCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Kitt launches building operations platform at City’s Finsbury House

15 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Office management platform partnering with Eatos Group Real Estate

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