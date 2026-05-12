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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

KKR and Fokus Nordic sell Danish resi portfolio

12 May 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Pears Global Real Estate Denmark acquires 213 apartments

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