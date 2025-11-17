Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
KKR and ISIF pump €770m into Irish property lender

17 Nov 2025 | 13:02 | London | by May Agaran

Activate Capital has completed more than €3bn in residential development financing since 2015

