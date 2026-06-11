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LogisticsEast MidlandsNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

KKR and Mirastar on the charge with £570m portfolio double

11 Jun 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Duo targeting large-scale core logistics deals to match investor's diversified capital base

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