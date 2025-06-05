Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsEast MidlandsFinanceLondonNorth WestSouth EastUK & Ireland

KKR and Mirastar refinance £450m portfolio

5 Jun 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Fresh debt allows duo to take cash off the table

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Landscape, Outdoors

Mirastar brings in fresh backing for £415m portfolio

23 Dec 2021
Read

KKR and Mirastar exit £44m Sheffield logistics scheme

8 Oct 2024
Read
Road, Landscape, Outdoors

Clarion in tune with £90m logistics acquisition

3 Jul 2023
Read
Goldman Sachs logo

Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility

28 May 2025
Read